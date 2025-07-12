WWE officially announces the main event for Evolution 2

WWE Evolution is set to take place tomorrow night, and the main event for the Premium Live Event has been made official. The announcement was made on the latest episode of SmackDown.
Seven matches have been confirmed for the all-women's show. Jacy Jayne will defend her NXT Women's Championship against Jordynne Grace, Iyo Sky will put the Women's World Championship on the line against Rhea Ripley and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship will be up for grabs in a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match.
Also, Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus will collide for the WWE Women's Championship, Jade Cargill and Naomi will clash in a No Holds Barred match and Becky Lynch will defend her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. Lastly, Stephanie Vaquer, Nia Jax, Nikki Bella, and several other stars will compete in a battle royal with the winner earning a world title shot at Clash in Paris.
On WWE SmackDown, it was announced that Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky for the Women's World Championship will be the main event of Evolution.
Mami has never beaten The Genius of the Sky before. It'll be interesting to see whether she'll finally defeat her on Sunday and walk away with the coveted title.
