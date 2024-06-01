WWE officially announces major championship match for Clash at the Castle

Following the latest episode of SmackDown, WWE made a huge announcement regarding Clash at the Castle 2024 Premium Live Event. Bayley will defend her WWE Women's Championship against Piper Niven at the upcoming spectacle in the latter's native country of Scotland.

The two superstars have never faced each other in a singles match before, so this will be their first time sharing the ring. Last week on the blue brand, The Role Model competed against Chelsea Green. After she won the bout, the current Women's Champion was attacked by Niven.

During the opening segment of SmackDown this week, Piper Niven and Green blindsided Bayley while she was making her entrance after Nia Jax called her out. The Hot Mess told the new Queen of the Ring that Niven would be a new champion by the time SummerSlam 2024 Premium Live Event came around.

This led to Bayley teaming up with Naomi to face Chelsea Green and Piper Niven in a tag team match on the blue brand. The heels won the bout via pinfall. WWE then took to X/Twitter to make the Women's Championship match between Bayley and Niven official for Clash at the Castle on June 15, 2024.

Since the premium live event is taking place in Scotland, it means that Piper Niven will have the home crowd advantage. It will be interesting to see whether she will be the one to end Bayley's reign as the Women's Champion.

