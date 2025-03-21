WWE officially announces major match for WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 is less than a month away, and WWE is pulling out all the stops to make it a memorable event. The company has announced another match for the two-night extravaganza, with Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens now official for The Showcase of The Immortals.

The two former champions have been at odds since November 2024. KO took out The Viper with a Piledriver and put him on the shelf for months after the latter sided with Cody Rhodes. The Apex Predator returned at Elimination Chamber earlier this year, where he tried to take out Owens with a Punt kick.

The duo came face-to-face tonight on SmackDown in Bologna, Italy, where Kevin Owens proposed that they join forces to go after the tag team title at WrestleMania 41. However, Randy Orton refused the offer and stated his desire to fight the Prizefighter in a singles match.

WWE has now confirmed the match, and the two will get a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle in less than a month at WrestleMania.

Randy Orton and Kevin Owens also stood across the ring from each other at WWE WrestleMania last year, where they both challenged Logan Paul for the United States Championship. However, The Maverick was able to walk out with still gold around his waist.

