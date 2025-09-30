WWE Officially Announces Major TKO Deal With Turki Alalshikh For January 2026

WWE RAW saw a huge announcement from TKO now, as a huge deal has now been signed between them and Turki Alalshikh. The game changing announcement will take effect from January 2026. In the latest development of TKO's ever-expanding empire, along with WWE and UFC, they are now venturing into the boxing business as well and after having formed it before, they will be distributing it as well. Starting 2026, they are bringing boxing to the world with a major deal. The company was formed in March by TKO and Sela, and brought about the much awaited step into the boxing world that the fans had been waiting for and that Dana White had spoken about for years. Turki Alalshikh has been a major player in recent years, and is also the one responsible for bringing about several major deals for Saudi Arabia. Earlier this year, WWE announced a huge deal as well, as they are bringing WrestleMania 43 to Saudi Arabia in a huge show. Now, the announcement stated that Zuffa Boxing, which is led by Dana White, Turki Alakshikh, Nick Khan, and Dr. Rakan Alharthy, has signed a huge deal with Paramount.Paramount Plus will be distributing the company's events from January 2026, with 12 cards in the beginning, and plans to grow that in future years as well. Turki Alalshikh has spoken about the future of TKO and Zuffa BoxingTurki Alalshikh is the Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority and President of Saudi Boxing Federation. In the press release, he spoke about the partnership with Paramount and what it meant for them. &quot;This partnership with Paramount reinforces our vision to redefine the way viewers consume boxing. More fight fans will now have access to watch some of the most exciting boxers around. We have seen the proof that the appetite is there, this is the future for live boxing coverage and will ensure the sport continues to thrive.&quot;Fans will have to wait and see what's next for Zuffa Boxing and what this distribution means for WWE. There has been crossover between brands in the past, and that may continue.