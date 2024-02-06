WWE officially announces Rhea Ripley's opponent for the Women's World Title at Elimination Chamber

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, it was announced that Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber. The event will take place on February 24 in her native country of Australia.

Last week on the red brand, she was attacked by Nia Jax and laid out with the Annihilator after she confronted Damage CTRL. The Irresistible Force then told Bayley, the winner of the Women's Royal Rumble match, that The Judgment Day member wasn't going to make it to WrestleMania.

On RAW this week, an angry Rhea Ripley made her way to the ring and called out Nia Jax. She stated that although Becky Lynch defeated Shayna Baszler to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber match, she didn't come out to talk about qualifying matches. The Eradicator said she wanted Nia Jax in a one-on-one match so she could rip her head off.

She urged Jax to come out and confront her but Adam Pearce showed up instead. The RAW General Manager said he knows she's upset, and then told her that she'll get Nia at Elimination Chamber with the Women's World Title on the line.

Nia Jax came out and she and Rhea Ripley got into a brawl. Security tried to break up the fight but Nia attacked them and flattened the champion with the Annihilator.

