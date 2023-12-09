WWE officially announces Roman Reigns' return date after being called out by CM Punk on SmackDown

The date for Roman Reigns' return to WWE was announced on the latest episode of SmackDown, after he was called out by CM Punk.

The Tribal Chief was last seen at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia last month where he successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight. During his absence, Randy Orton and CM Punk returned to the company.

Both stars seemingly have their sights set on The Head of the Table. On the Tribute to the Troops edition of SmackDown tonight, The Straight Edge Superstar called out Roman Reigns, initially addressing him as the guy who's never around. Punk acknowledged Reigns and congratulated him on all his success. He then told the champion to not forget who the OG Paul Heyman guy was, which is himself.

After the segment, WWE announced that Roman Reigns will return to SmackDown next week. His cousins lost to Randy Orton and LA Knight in the main event this week, and The Apex Predator still wants to get his hands on him. This means that Roman has a lot of things to address. It'll be interesting to see what happens when he shows up next Friday night.

How do you think Roman will react to CM Punk calling him out? Sound off in the comments section below!

