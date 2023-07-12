WWE officially changes current tag team's ring names

Since taking over as WWE's head of creative last July, Triple H has altered many superstars' ring names. Two performers who have seemingly reverted to their old monikers are Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza.

A creative troupe commonly used by the Vince McMahon-led management was removing a superstar's first or last name, much to the confusion of many fans. In recent years, the Los Lotharios duo has been simply known as Humberto and Angel.

Some eagle-eyed viewers recently noticed that both stars' ring names were changed back to their original monikers on WWE's official roster page.

#WWENXT Humberto Carillo & Angel Garza have returned to NXT and attacked Scrypts & Axiom Humberto Carillo & Angel Garza have returned to NXT and attacked Scrypts & Axiom#WWENXT https://t.co/EQ9p6NiGwY

The Latino duo has recently been looking to make a name for themselves in WWE's third brand, NXT. Carrillo and Garza have been targeting the athletic pairing of SCRYPTS and Axiom.

Former WWE manager praises Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza

Garza and Carrillo are yet to make a huge impact on the company's main roster. However, they both still have youth on their side to eventually make it to the top.

On an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell (fka Zeb Colter) compared the duo's struggles to Sonya Deville's.

"These guys are good. Most of your Mexican wrestlers are great because that's why they are trying there. They can do almost anything, so I hated to see him lose too, but he probably has a way to go. Losing doesn't mean anything on anywhere else, look at the Baker girl, no, who was the one to lose to Charlotte Flair? How many matches did she lose in a row? And I don't think it hurt her at all. That's what they tell the guys in the back, 'Don't worry, your time is coming,' and then her time is here." (37:10 - 38:06)

As a tag team, Los Lotharios has locked horns with some of the most talented tandems in the company, including The New Day, Street Profits, and The Usos.

