WWE RAW Superstar Mia Yim has been given a new name after she recently returned to the company.

Yim was released from her contract last year alongside numerous other talents due to budget cuts. The former IMPACT Knockouts Champion made a surprise return to WWE two weeks ago, where she joined forces with AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson of The O.C. to take out The Judgement Day.

The O.C. members backstage referred to her as 'Michin,' which means "crazy" in Korean. The name change has been made official.

According to WWE.com, Mia Yim will now be going under the ring name Michin.

She and IYO SKY are the two stars who underwent name changes during the Triple H regime. Others, such as Austin Theory and Matt Riddle, got their first names back.

Last week on RAW, Mia was revealed as the fourth member of Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss' team for WarGames. They will take on Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley in the Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series this Saturday night.

At the event, The Judgment Day's Finn Balor will face The O.C's AJ Styles. Yim will probably be by The Phenomenal One's side to even the odds against Rhea Ripley.

