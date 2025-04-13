It's WrestleMania week, which is the perfect time to make changes, and it appears that WWE has decided to make a major one to a popular tag team.

Ahead of the show this weekend, it was confirmed by Fightful Select that Piper Niven and Alba Fyre are known as The Secret Hervice internally behind the scenes in the Stamford-based company.

The duo were named this a few weeks ago on SmackDown, but it was unclear if they were going to be called 'The Secret Hervice along with Chelsea Green' or just as a stand-alone name. And now it seems that The Secret Hervice is their official name when they are wrestling with or without the Women's United States Champion.

The duo were recently part of the number one contenders' bout for the Women's Tag Team Championship in a Gauntlet Match on SmackDown. However, they were defeated by Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, much to the disappointment of Chelsea Green, who was then forced to wrestle Zelina Vega on her own.

Where does this leave the popular duo on WWE SmackDown?

This update seemingly makes it clear that WWE has some long-term plans for the three women as a unit. Albra Fyre was arguably overlooked as part of her tag team with Isla Dawn. However, it seems that she could finally be given the recognition she deserves with fellow Scottish star Piper Niven.

Green is now expected to defend her Women's United States Championship against Zelina Vega at WrestleMania 41 after Vega defeated her via countout on SmackDown. The match reportedly ended unexpectedly, but it seems that the plan was always for the former LWO member to win.

The match could be added to WrestleMania 41, or it could be one where WWE waits and allows it to take place the week after the biggest show of the year instead. All will become clear this week on SmackDown.

