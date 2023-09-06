WWE officially confirms Becky Lynch to challenge for a major championship

WWE has officially announced that Becky Lynch will face Tiffany Stratton for the NXT Women's Championship next week.

The Man is one of the biggest female stars in the history of the business. She's held multiple titles during her career, except the NXT Women's Championship. She's the only member of the Four Horsewomen who has never won the title.

That could change very soon, however, as she showed up on NXT this week and issued a massive challenge. After Tiffany Stratton defeated Kiana James via pinfall to retain her title, Becky Lynch appeared on the Titantron and announced that next week, she'll go one-on-one with Stratton in the main event for the NXT Women's Championship. WWE made the match official.

Big Time Becks last wrestled on the developmental brand over three years ago, as her last bout took place in 2019, where she collided with Rhea Ripley. Becky is a former Women's World Champion (RAW), WWE Women's Champion (SmackDown) and Women's Tag Team Champion.

Adding the NXT Women's Championship to her list of accolades would be a major accomplishment for her. It'll be interesting to see who walks out victorious next week.

