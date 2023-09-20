WWE officially confirms Becky Lynch's next opponent for the NXT Women's Championship 

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, it was announced that Becky Lynch will defend her NXT Women's Championship against Tiffany Stratton at No Mercy.

The Man dethroned The Buff Barbie Doll last week to capture the title for the first time in her career. As a result, she became the latest superstar to join the WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion club, which includes the rest of the Four Horsewomen.

On RAW this past Monday night, Becky Lynch issued an open challenge for the NXT Women's Title. The challenge was accepted by Natalya, but the latter was unable to win the bout, as Lynch emerged victorious to retain the gold.

Big Time Becks kicked off this week's episode of NXT, and she reiterated that she wants to be a fighting champion. She was then confronted by Tiffany Stratton, who wanted a rematch for the title. It was announced during the show that at No Mercy, Becky Lynch will defend the NXT Women's Championship against the 24-year-old star.

Expand Tweet

Before the show ended, the RAW star announced that at No Mercy, it'll be her vs. Stratton in an Extreme Rules match for the title.

Do you think Tiffany will dethrone Becky? Sound off in the comments below!