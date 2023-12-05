WWE officially confirms CM Punk's status; big decision to be made

WWE Superstar CM Punk was absent from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

The Best in The World made a long-awaited comeback to WWE's television programming last week with his first appearance on RAW in almost a decade. The Stamford-based promotion has now officially announced that Punk is set to make his next appearance on this week's episode of SmackDown.

During RAW, the commentators confirmed that CM Punk is currently a free agent, and the decision about which brand, RAW or SmackDown, he'll eventually sign with may be made soon.

"Should @CMPunk join #Raw or #SmackDown ? The Straight Edge Superstar returns to the blue brand this Friday night! SmackDown Tribute to the Troops comes to Providence."

Check out WWE's recent announcement on Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Punk's upcoming appearance on Friday Night SmackDown marks his return to the show after nearly a decade. His last appearance was back in 2014 when he engaged in a massive brawl leading up to the Royal Rumble Match.

With Randy Orton recently joining the blue brand, fans are eager to see what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for CM Punk.

Which brand should sign the services of CM Punk? Let us know in the comments section below.