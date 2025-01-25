  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE Smackdown
  • WWE officially confirms Cody Rhodes is being stripped of his Undisputed Championship

WWE officially confirms Cody Rhodes is being stripped of his Undisputed Championship

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jan 25, 2025 01:27 GMT
The star is being stripped of the title (Credit: WWE.com)
The star is being stripped of the title (Credit: WWE.com)

Cody Rhodes will be stripped of the Undisputed WWE Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event. WWE has now confirmed this.

Joe Tessitore interviewed Cody Rhodes this week on WWE SmackDown to kick off the show with the champion. The star will be forced to give up his title at Saturday Night's Main Event to Shawn Michaels, with Kevin Owens also giving up his own belt, the Winged-Eagle title, too. The two are going to be then hung over the ring. The winner in the match between the two stars will then go and try to win the belt and become the Undisputed WWE Champion once again.

also-read-trending Trending

The Ladder Match between the two stars is sure to be hard-hitting. Previously, Nick Aldis had confirmed that the two stars would have to relinquish their titles before the match. Now, once again, through Joe Tessitore, WWE officially confirmed that Cody Rhodes would be stripped of his title a week ahead of his match against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble during the contract signing with Shawn Michaels.

Heading into the match, neither star will be the champion, but should they win, they will have the opportunity to emerge as the undisputed one. Both stars are going into it with nothing but their names as the belts will be given up.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी