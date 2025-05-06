WWE officially confirms major stable has split on RAW

It was a somber episode of WWE RAW this week—the first since the most recent batch of releases. While the company has never addressed departures on-screen, it seems that it has been made official that one group has now officially split.

Iyo Sky was attacked following her match with Roxanne Perez by Giulia and Perez, and Rhea Ripley usually would have made the save, but it was noted that she was in Australia promoting Crown Jewel.

Another person who could have stepped up is Dakota Kai, since she is a member of Damage CTRL, but she was released last week. Of course, this would have been the perfect time for Asuka and Kairi Sane to make their returns to even the odds since Ripley was clearly not available for the show, but once again, there was no one to help her.

Sky was attacked and kicked in the face by the two women, and despite being the babyface in the story, there was no one there to make the save. It seems that this was WWE's way of officially announcing that Damage CTRL has run its course.

Asuka and Kairi are seemingly not ready to return, and Sky appears to be pushing herself forward as a solo star.

