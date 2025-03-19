WWE officially confirms the name of "Shield-like" 4-man faction

WWE has a faction that debuted at NXT Vengeance Day which has been likened to the modern version of The Shield. The company has now officially confirmed the name of the four-man group.

The faction that has been compared to The Shield has been a menace to NXT as they've targeted anyone and everyone, including some of the top superstars of the brand. This week was no different, but we finally got to see the faces of the superstars - name Dion Lennox, Cutler James, Saquon Shugars, and Osiris Griffin. The latter, in particular, went a bit viral because of the list of names that WWE trademarked.

Either way, they showed their faces and revealed that the name of the group is "Darkstate":

It's going to be interesting to see how The Shield comparisons stand up over time. They certainly cause the same type of chaos and the masks give them a very similar vibe.

However, considering the impact that The Shield has had in all of wrestling, and not just WWE, some fans might take offense to the comparisons. Either way, they keep marching on and they let their presence be known after the main event this week.

The drama between Oba Femi, Trick Williams, and Je'Von Evans was enough to make the "Darkstate" stand in the crowd and watch on rather than interfere.

