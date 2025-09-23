  • home icon
  WWE officially confirms new Rhea Ripley team, unveils their name 

WWE officially confirms new Rhea Ripley team, unveils their name 

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Sep 23, 2025 18:26 GMT
Rhea Ripley has some backup (image via WWE.com)
Rhea Ripley has some backup (image via WWE.com)

Rhea Ripley was attacked by Asuka and Kairi Sane last night on WWE RAW, and IYO SKY made the save but was also attacked by her former Damage CTRL teammates.

While IYO SKY has now officially been separated from her former stablemates, it appears that she is set to team up with a top star. The former Women's Champion has officially been added to a team with Rhea Ripley, and the company recently christened the team "RHIYO" as part of their social media post.

In case anyone was in doubt, it seems that the plan could now be for Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY to team up to take on Asuka and Kairi Sane, potentially at the upcoming Crown Jewel event in Ripley's home country of Australia.

Following their attack on last night's show, the two women headed backstage together, helping each other up the ramp, which led to WWE sharing a heartwarming video of the duo.

SKY and Ripley have been friends for several months, but this has clearly come between their friendship with Asuka and Kairi Sane. Much like Kairi, the Genius of the SKY believed that the Empress of Tomorrow was the reason she was in this place in her career, which made her reluctant to move against her.

Asuka turned on IYO SKY because of Rhea Ripley

Asuka has had an issue with Ripley for weeks, but after she was defeated last night on RAW, the former NXT Women's Champion attacked, and when IYO SKY made the save, the Empress finally decided that she had reached her limit.

She turned on SKY and chose for her, pushing her into an alliance with Ripley, which will now force her to go up against two women that she calls family.

SKY and Ripley have already shown they have each other's back, so it will be an interesting matchup if it takes place at Crown Jewel.

Phillipa Marie

Modified Sep 23, 2025 18:26 GMT
