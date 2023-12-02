WWE officially confirms Randy Orton's unique new role; leaves many questions

Randy Orton is back in WWE, and it looks like he's got a choice to make right now.

The Viper appeared at WWE Survivor Series to support Cody Rhodes and the rest of the team, but there were some questions about his status in the company. The star had been a part of RAW before he was injured. However, while he was gone, there was a draft, and with new General Managers recently being appointed for both brands, there were more questions about where Orton would go next.

When he appeared on RAW after Survivor Series: WarGames, it seemed that he was a part of the red brand, but now, WWE has officially confirmed Orton's new role in the company.

When SmackDown started, the commentators talked about how Orton was advertised for the show, and said that Nick Aldis had invited the star to SmackDown. They then confirmed that Randy Orton was a free agent.

So now, with Orton as a free agent, it will be on Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis to see who can sign the star to their brand.

While this could lead to further animosity between the two General Managers, given Orton's agenda of taking out The Bloodline, Aldis might see a lot more of Orton soon.

