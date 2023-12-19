WWE officially confirms Rhea Ripley's next challenger for the Women's World Championship 

On this week's episode of RAW, it was announced that Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship at WWE Day 1 in two weeks.

The Eradicator is one of the most dominant female superstars in the entire company, and she's been champion since WrestleMania 39. Her most recent title defense was at Survivor Series: WarGames, where she faced Zoey Starks.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Damian Piest and Finn Balor defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against The Creed Brothers. Rhea Ripley and Ivy Nile got physical during the bout, and they stood face-to-face last week after The Judgment Day member defeated Maxxine Dupri.

During a backstage segment, Mami said she wanted to teach Ivy a lesson, and she was so confident that she put her title on the line. It was later confirmed that on the Day 1 episode of RAW, Rhea Ripley and Ivy Nile will collide for the Women's World Championship.

This will be the latter's first time competing in a championship match since arriving on the red brand, and it's undoubtedly the biggest match of her career. If she defeats Ripley, it'll be a huge upset.

Do you think Ivy Nile can dethrone Rhea? Sound off in the comments below!