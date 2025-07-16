WWE officially confirms Roman Reigns' new name 

Roman Reigns made his long-overdue return to WWE this week on RAW, and while he hasn't been able to address the WWE Universe or his actions as of yet, it appears that he has returned with a new name and persona.
Reigns is clearly out for revenge on Seth Rollins' stable, which, surprisingly, still does not have a name. WWE has now confirmed that the former Undisputed WWE Champion is using the OTC1 name.
The company shared Roman's new merchandise drop earlier today, which includes a new title belt and new shirts. Ahead of his recent hiatus, Reigns was only known as the OTC, which stood for Original Tribal Chief, but it was rumored that he would return with a new persona now that he's a face and no longer at the helm of The Bloodline.
It's unclear why OTC1 is the chosen name for Reigns at present, but with SummerSlam on the horizon, it could be revealed.
Roman Reigns has already made quite the statement on WWE RAW
Roman Reigns appeared on RAW for mere seconds this week so that he could take out both Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Interestingly, Breakker was the one who speared him before he left for three months, but Reed wasn't even a member of the group at this time.
It seems that Reed also got the wrath of the OTC1 because he was attacking his cousin Jey Uso, whom he went over to pick up following the attack. It seems that the two former Bloodline members could be looking to reunite heading into SummerSlam, while the addition of CM Punk is also an interesting factor.
Seth Rollins' injury could have prevented an interesting six-man tag team match at SummerSlam, but when The Visionary returns, it's clear that he is going to be in Reigns' crosshairs as well.
