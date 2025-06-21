WWE officially confirms SmackDown star is injured; has not been seen in 2 months

WWE has now officially confirmed that a star is injured. The SmackDown star has not been part of the programming for almost two months now.

In the match, Pretty Deadly was facing Fraxiom. Both teams were trying to establish themselves in the SmackDown tag team division, which has already proven to be quite a challenge. Unfortunately, during the match, Elton Prince was busted open and knocked out. He was pinned by Nathan Frazer as well and was left hurt. The star was down for the three count, but the referee stopped counting even though his shoulder was down.

Prince did not have the best time and was discombobulated, so he forgot to kick out as well.

On SmackDown tonight, WWE officially confirmed that Elton Prince was injured. Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore confirmed it during Kit Wilson's match tonight that Elton Prince was hurt and that he was out of action as a result of an injury he had picked up.

They did not mention how the injury happened, but given that the star has been absent since May 2, there's no update as to when he may return to the ring.

