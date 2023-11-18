WWE officially make major Survivor Series: War Games announcement on SmackDown

On the latest episode of SmackDown, WWE finally announced the women's WarGames match for Survivor Series. The challenge was laid out by Damage CTRL.

At Crown Jewel, Kairi Sane made a surprise return to the company and attacked Bianca Belair during her WWE Women's Championship match against IYO SKY. The Genius of the Sky won the match via pinfall after hitting the Over the Moonsault.

On SmackDown the following week, The Pirate Princess was announced as the newest member of Damage CTRL. Later on that night, Asuka turned heel and joined forces with the villainous group. She became an official member of the group during the opening segment of the blue brand this week after accepting Bayley's offer.

They then challenged Bianca Belair, Shotzi and Charlotte Flair to a WarGames match at Survivor Series. The two parties got into a brawl during the segment, and it was Damage CTRL standing tall inside the ring. The three stars were told to find a fourth partner for the match before the end of the night by Nick Aldis later.

It'll be interesting to see who will be the fourth member of Bianca Belair, Shotzi, and Charlotte Flair's team at WWE Survivor Series.

