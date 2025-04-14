WWE officially makes announcement featuring Roman Reigns, CM Punk, AJ Styles, and other stars before WrestleMania

WWE has made a big announcement featuring Roman Reigns and other stars before WrestleMania 41 as the company heads into the week of their biggest show. They confirmed the news on their website and social media platforms.

In the build-up to WrestleMania 41, Roman Reigns has been very present over the last month, making a change from his usual schedule. Given that this is the biggest show of the calendar year, it makes sense for the company. Now, fans have an idea of what to expect on the final episode of WWE RAW before The Show of Shows.

On their website, as well as on social media, WWE has now confirmed that the final episode of RAW before 'Mania will see Roman Reigns appear. He will be part of a segment with Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Paul Heyman. This comes after he was recently part of a contract signing that didn't really go to plan as he was left very angry with his Wiseman, when he revealed to him that Heyman would be in CM Punk's corner at WrestleMania 41, and not his.

As the feud continues, it appears that this will be part of the plan, with the fans getting a final taste of what's happening between the three stars and the manager.

Meanwhile, also announced is AJ Styles, who will be appearing in a match against Karrion Kross. This comes after Kross has made it clear that he feels Styles desperately needs to win his match against Logan Paul at WrestleMania 41.

While a match between Liv Morgan and Bayley was confirmed earlier, they were not featured in the preview announced by WWE at this time.

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns will have to stand up completely for himself at WrestleMania 41

Not only will Roman Reigns not have The Bloodline backing him up at WrestleMania 41, with Jimmy Uso hurt and Jey Uso busy with his own World Title match against Gunther, but he won't even have his Wiseman in his corner.

The star will have to stand up for himself at the biggest show of the year, while also making sure to try and win.

What happens next remains to be seen on RAW.

