WWE officially makes a major Cody Rhodes announcement

WWE has made a huge announcement about Cody Rhodes. They made it official during RAW.

After being absent since WrestleMania 41, Cody Rhodes returned at Saturday Night's Main Event. He decided to interfere after John Cena came out to help Logan Paul defeat Jey Uso in the main event of the night. Cena was intent on ruining wrestling once again by making Logan Paul the new World Heavyweight champion, given that he's a YouTuber by origin. In the end, he was able to prevent it and had Paul and Cena retreat. Now, Rhodes is set to face Cena and Paul while teaming with Uso himself.

During RAW, that match was confirmed, but a major announcement was also made about Rhodes. It was reported that he would be launching his new podcast, which would be featured on WWE's YouTube channel. The company will be hosting the podcast every Wednesday.

Not only that, but it also appears that the first guest has been announced. The company confirmed that joining Rhodes in the first-ever episode of the podcast would be none other than Brandi Rhodes.

Given his busy schedule, fans will have to wait and see how regular it is.

