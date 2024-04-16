WWE officially renames major championship following RAW

A new era has begun in WWE and it seems that Triple H is making that clear by changing up a lot of the names and looks of their Championships.

Last night on RAW, the Tag Team Championships underwent a name change, and new titles were unveiled but they weren't the only ones being renamed this week.

After several hints that the title had changed its name following Cody Rhodes' win at WrestleMania, it has finally been confirmed by the company's own website that the Universal had been dropped from the Championship's name.

The title will now be known as the Undisputed WWE Championship moving forward.

The Universal Championship was unveiled back in 2016 following the brand split and first won by Finn Balor, it was won by Roman Reigns back at Payback in 2020 before he unified the title with Brock Lesnar's Championship at WrestleMania 38.

Cody Rhodes was announced as the Undisputed Champion following his WrestleMania win last weekend and it seems that it's now officially changed its name,

The Universal Championship was only around for eight years but is the title most recognizable with the late Bray Wyatt, which has led to fans pushing for the title to be retired following his passing.

More WWE Championship changes are expected in the coming weeks

The RAW Tag Team Championships are not the only titles to be changed, it seems that on this week's episode of SmackDown, the blue Tag Team Championships will also be changed and new title belts will be unveiled.

These Championships are expected to be called the WWE Tag Team Championships moving forward and are currently held by Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

The changes also mean that all Championships on the main roster are now able to move from brand to brand without name issues, so the upcoming Draft could see a number of Champions moved from their current brand.

