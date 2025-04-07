WWE officially replaces Liv Morgan with surprising star ahead of RAW

Liv Morgan is one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions on RAW and is expected to defend the title alongside Raquel Rodriguez at WrestleMania 41.
Despite still holding a title in the Stamford-based company, Liv Morgan hasn't been able to retain her place as one of the top names on the red brand, and she has been officially replaced by current Women's World Champion IYO SKY in the new banner that have been released for Netflix.
Rhea Ripley remains on the cover as the only other female star for RAW, despite no longer being the Women's World Champion.
You can check out the latest banners in the post below:
There have been several changes for RAW, with Damian Priest being taken off since his transfer to SmackDown, and Seth Rollins surprisingly being replaced by Jey Uso. Gunther, CM Punk, and Rhea Ripley remain the faces of the brand on the Netflix banner.
On the other side of the roster, SmackDown has gone through wholesale changes since last summer, and Cody Rhodes is the only person who has remained on the banner with names like Logan Paul, Solo Sikoa, Bianca Belair, Nia Jax and Bayley all removed from the banner to bring in Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, LA Knight and Roman Reigns.
What does this mean for WWE heading into WrestleMania 41?
Given that Seth Rollins is set to main event Night One of WrestleMania 41, despite not being added to the banner for RAW, possibly means it would be taken with a pinch of salt by The Visionary, with his Show of Shows opponent CM Punk being retained in the banner for the red brand.
WWE has seemingly chosen the five biggest stars from each brand, and with SmackDown, it's worked out in the form of their major champions, sans Roman Reigns and Jade Cargill.
For RAW, WWE has chosen their main champions, but Jey Uso has been the one who has gotten the nod over Bron Breakker, which could be a hint for WrestleMania 41. Uso has become a very popular star on the red brand and faces Gunther for the World Championship in less than two weeks on The Grandest Stage of Them All.