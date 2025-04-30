WWE officially reveals Iyo Sky's new partner following RAW

IYO SKY is scheduled to compete in a tag team match tonight. Her partner for the match has now been revealed by WWE.

Ad

Jordynne Grace has been trying to get into the NXT Women's Championship picture. Hence, she is looking at every opportunity to get closer to the title. IYO SKY was ambushed on RAW by Roxanne Perez last week, but she was saved by Rhea Ripley. This week on the red brand, Rhea was on the receiving end of a beatdown when IYO SKY came out to make the save. Following this, Mami made it clear she didn't need the help of the Women's World Champion. Hence, a tag match was announced for tonight's episode of NXT between IYO and a partner of her choosing and Giulia & Roxanne Perez.

Ad

Trending

During the show, Ava asked the Women's World Champion if she had found her tag team partner yet. IYO replied that she hadn't yet, but she would soon. Just then, Jordynne Grace walked into the room and volunteered to be IYO's tag team partner tonight. The Women's World Champion accepted her offer, and the match was made official.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see who will emerge victorious in this blockbuster match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More