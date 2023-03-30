WWE officially reveals the line-up for Night 1 and Night 2 of WrestleMania 39

WWE has officially revealed the line-ups for Night 1 and Night 2 of WrestleMania 39. The line-up was confirmed in ESPN's First Take.

Night 1 will feature marquee matches, including the SmackDown Women's Championship bout between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley. Another singles title bout of the night will be that of John Cena and Austin Theory for the United States Championship, which was previously announced as the opening match of Night 1.

The third and final title match of Night 1 will see The Usos defend their tag team titles against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Top stars, including Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and Lita, among others, will also be in action on the first night.

Check out the line-up for WrestleMania 39:

Night 2, meanwhile, will be headlined by Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

Both the RAW Women's Championship and the Intercontinental Championship will be defended on the second night. Other marquee matches on Night 2 include Brock Lesnar vs. Omos and Edge vs. Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell Match.

Superstars including Ronda Rousey, Liv Morgan, and Natalya will also be in action on the second night.

