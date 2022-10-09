Photo: WWE officially reveals WrestleMania 40 logo during Extreme Rules 2022

WWE officially unveiled the logo for WrestleMania 40 to fans in attendance at this year's Extreme Rules premium live event.

The Grandest Stage of Them All is scheduled to take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, across two nights on April 6 & 7, 2024. This will only be the second time that The Show of Shows will be held in The City of Brotherly Love since 1999.

Next year's event will take place in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Several stars such as 'The Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, and Bobby Lashley are currently advertised for the show.

Before Extreme Rules came on the air, WWE revealed the logo for WrestleMania 40 on Titantron in front of the live crowd.

The first 'Mania to be held over two nights was the 2020 event, which was held in the WWE Performance Center with no fans in attendance. This was due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the main event of the overall show, Drew McIntyre dethroned Brock Lesnar to capture his first WWE Championship.

