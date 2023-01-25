WWE officially sells 40,000 tickets for the Royal Rumble

The first stop on the road to Wrestlemania is the WWE Royal Rumble, and it seems people are definitely interested, as the ticket sales have shown.

According to WrestleTix on Twitter, the Alamodome has officially crossed over the 40,000 ticket sales mark. This is the latest public post they released on January 17, showing the remaining availability of tickets for the Royal Rumble.

Since the above post, however, WWE has crossed over the 40,000 ticket mark, as WrestleTix has discussed on their Patreon. They mention that the total distributed ticket number is currently at 40,699 while there are 2,728 tickets up for resale.

There is a chance that the number of tickets distributed will continue to rise as WWE and the Alamodome open up a few more areas throughout the arena. With less than a week to go until the Royal Rumble takes place, this is a great sign of things for the company as a whole.

What has been announced for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble so far?

The Royal Rumble Premium Live Event typically does not feature a large number of matches due to having two different Royal Rumble matches (one for the men and one for the women).

However, as of this writing, other than the two Rumbles, three matches have been officially announced for the show, including the Pitch Black match between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight.

Two championship matches that have been announced, as Bianca Belair defends her RAW Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss. The WWE Undisputed Universal Championship will also be on the line as The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns takes on Kevin Owens.

Of course, the main draws for this show will be the Royal Rumble matches themselves. As of this writing, there are not too many names that have been announced for the matches. Below are the names confirmed for each match as of this writing.

Kofi Kingston

Santos Escobar

Ricochet

Baron Corbin

Austin Theory

Seth Rollins

Bobby Lashley

Rey Mysterio

Gunther

Cody Rhodes

Omos

Drew McIntyre

Sheamus

Braun Strowman

Karrion Cross

Only seven women have been officially announced for the women's match at this point.

Liv Morgan

Rhea Ripley

Candice LeRae

Raquel Rodriguez

Shayna Baszler

Zelina Vega

Emma

There are always a bunch of surprises for the event in both Royal Rumble matches, so this will definitely be a fun night of wrestling, and one fans will not want to miss.

What are you most excited for the 2023 Royal Rumble? Let us know in the comment section below!

