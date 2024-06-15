The WWE-TNA relationship has just reached a whole new level. After TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace appeared on NXT, a WWE Superstar has officially appeared at TNA Wrestling's Against All Odds Pay-Per-View to confront the Knockouts World Champion.

WWE has had a long-standing rule to not cross-promote with other companies. Historically, they have worked with other promotions in order to strike up favorable deals where talent goes their way seamlessly, but this is seemingly different. WWE has been actively collaborating with the company formerly known as IMPACT Wrestling, with Jordynne Grace and Mickie James even appearing in the Women's Royal Rumble Matches. As fans probably know, Jordynne Grace faced Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship at the recent NXT: Battleground Premium Live Event but was unsuccessful following interferences from Tatum Paxley and Ash By Elegance, fka Dana Brooke.

Trending

At the TNA Against All Odds Pay-Per-View, Jordynne Grace's open challenge was answered by none other than the 27-year-old Tatum Paxley, who became one of the rare stars who while contracted with WWE was allowed to appear in another company.

Expand Tweet

It was a huge moment in history, and the fact that Jordynne Grace and Tatum Paxley had an absolute banger will only help their cause. As one would expect, Grace maintained her grasp on the Knockouts Title by defeating Paxley.

After the match, Ash by Elegance, fka Dana Brooke, showed up but was sent out of the ring by the champion.

Expand Tweet

From the look of things, this clearly is only the start of a major collaboration between the two companies.