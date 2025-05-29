WWE officially signs star and changes her name immediately; she reacts

WWE has signed a new star and has decided to change her name immediately.

Leigh Laurel is now part of EVOLVE. She has signed with the brand under a new name. Now that she's signed with WWE, she's working under the name Jin Tala. Stevie Turner officially signed her, as she is currently the General Manager of the brand. Shortly after signing her, she even booked her first match on the brand. It's not clear who was behind changing her name, but all WWE creative is led by Triple H.

Turner booked Tala to face Carlee Bright next week on the show. Before this, Leigh Laurel was a part of Season 1 of LFG. There, she was on Booker T's team and was mentored by the star. Unfortunately, earlier this month, she was also eliminated by him. At the time, she had promised that it was only the beginning.

“This isn’t the end, but a beginning & what a hell of an opportunity to start my pro wrestling career as a Future Great ❤️,”

It looks like she is keeping that promise now, as part of EVOLVE.

Now, she has reacted and said that quitting was not in her JIN-etics.

"Quitting isn’t in my JIN-etics. 😏 see you next Wednesday."

Next week's EVOLVE show will also see Wes Lee returning to the brand once again. He's set to appear at this time.

