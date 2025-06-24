WWE officially splits beloved stable on RAW

A stable has ended officially on WWE RAW, and there's no coming back. The stars are no longer allies.

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, Asuka was present backstage. She discussed her intention to face Jade Cargill and win, so that she could challenge for the title. She came face-to-face with her former teammate and stable member, IYO SKY. The two have been part of Damage CTRL for most of the last few years and have helped each other in each situation.

After her return from injury, though, Asuka has mostly been alone and not focused on her team with SKY. All of it had seemed like Damage CTRL was at an end, but fans were uncertain if that was the case, as the stars themselves had not confirmed it. Now, Asuka has confirmed that Damage CTRL is no longer together.

IYO SKY came to congratulate Asuka backstage on WWE RAW and told her that she could not wait to face her, just as they had always envisioned when they were in Damage CTRL. However, the star said that they were no longer allies.

"We are not in Damage CTRL anymore. See you at SummerSlam," Asuka said.

While the two didn't become physical, tension was palpable between the two former friends-turned-rivals. It remains to be seen if Triple H has Adam Pearce book these two in another faction later on.

