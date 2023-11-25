WWE officially welcomes back big name who missed the last two shows

WWE commentator and analyst Corey Graves was officially welcomed back by the company on the latest episode of SmackDown today.

It was on November 8 this year that the WWE Superstar Carmella and her real-life husband, Corey Graves, were blessed with a baby boy, Dimitri Paul Polinsky. The fans have been showering blessings and heartfelt wishes for the couple across all social media platforms. Graves recently took a break from the blue brand to celebrate his son's birth and to enter into a new phase of life. A few doubts appeared in the company during Graves' absence regarding the need for a substitute commentator on Friday Night SmackDown.

It was on the latest episode of SmackDown that the Stamford-based company officially welcomed Corey Graves back via Twitter after his break.

"Welcome back @WWEGraves! #SmackDown," WWE on FOX shared.

A former WWE manager called Corey Graves a boring commentator

The former WWE manager, Dutch Mantell, recently labeled Corey Graves as a boring commentator on SmackDown.

During the absence of Graves from the blue brand, Kevin Owens was handed over the charge as SmackDown commentator.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell stated that he was happy to find out that Owens was the commentator on SmackDown instead of Corey Graves. Dutch said that Owens is an upgrade over Graves, as Corey is nothing but a boring commentator. Mantell also added that the new commentator has at least added something to the show that was relevant to the context.

"That's an upgrade to take Corey Graves away from that table. He's the most... I don't wanna say anything bad about him, but he's just boring. At least Kevin Owens said something tonight that was relevant. I mean, Corey Graves doesn't ever say anything," Dutch Mantell said.

It will be interesting to see what plans the Stamford-based company has going forward for Corey Graves.

