WWE Officials Ava, Nick Aldis, and Adam Pearce in serious discussion over top star; major match teased

It's been a few months since Ava became NXT's General Manager. Tonight, she had a serious discussion with other officials, Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce, about a top star.

Ever since her debut in NXT, Roxanne Perez has been hailed as a prodigy. It didn't take long for her to live up to expectations, as she quickly became the NXT Women's Champion. However, health issues resulted in her relinquishing her title.

She then spent the following year pursuing the title she never lost. In this pursuit, she underwent a major change in her character and turned heel. She needed this change as she defeated Lyra Valkyria to win the NXT Women's Championship for the second time.

Since then, the champ has not looked back. With NXT Battleground just around the corner, Roxanne Perez needs a challenger. Tonight on NXT, Ava had a phone call with Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce, and she informed them that next week, we will find out who Perez's next challenger will be. However, she didn't provide any clue.

"I already talked to Nick, I talked to Adam, everyone's on board, everything is all signed, all good to go. So next week, Roxanne finds out who her next title defense is against at Battleground," she said. [H/T WrestleTalk Twitter]

It will be interesting to see who Ava will pick to be next in line to face Roxanne Perez at NXT Battleground.

