WWE officials meeting backstage at RAW for huge decisions in the "Paul Levesque era"; Nick Aldis present

Multiple WWE officials are meeting backstage at RAW as they prepare for the new era of the company after WrestleMania, as revealed by Nick Aldis. The moment was also seen later on the show when it was broadcast.

With Triple H and WWE announcing the Draft at the end of the month, everything about the brands and the events going into it will be shaken up after. The new era of WWE, announced by Stephanie McMahon as the "Paul Levesque Era," will start with a huge shakeup as everything about the show will change with it.

Nick Aldis put out a post on social media announcing that he was still in Philadelphia as he was meeting his counterparts on RAW.

Expand Tweet

Later on, during the show, Nick Aldis was broadcast live with Adam Pearce and Ava, the two general managers of RAW and NXT. Given the draft, there will be a competition between all the brands to get the best superstars to give themselves what advantage they can.

As of now though, things are peaceful behind the scenes on RAW, with the General Managers talking about how they had worked together to make WrestleMania successful.

Fans will have to wait to see how it ends up playing out, and whether the amicability will last throughout the Draft which was announced for the last week of April.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Do you want to see General Managers included in the Draft? Yes!! Change it all! No, keep them as it is 0 votes View Discussion