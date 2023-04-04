WWE officials remove fan's sign which supported underused superstar during RAW after WrestleMania 39

In what was an eventful edition of Monday Night RAW, it was revealed today that WWE confiscated a fan's sign that supported Dana Brooke, a performer who has not been featured on TV for quite some time.

Dana Brooke's last match on either RAW or SmackDown took place on November 14, 2022, where she lost convincingly to the former NXT Women's Champion, IYO SKY.

Despite WWE management not booking her on their flagship show, she still has plenty of support from fans. However, one follower of hers who was in attendance for the RAW after WrestleMania last night seemingly had his sign removed simply because he wanted to see her on TV.

Dana Brooke WWE @DanaBrookeWWE Christhian C @christhianc1981 #GiveDanaBrookeAChance #GiveDanaBrookeAChance https://t.co/baY4t5UGoh I got a text while I was backstage from someone w/in the company saying there was a sign for me in the crowd..I instantly started tearing up 🥹I COULDNT THANK YOU ENOUGH FOR BELIEVING IN ME AND EVERYTHING I STAND FOR! This MATTERS! Thank you for having the confidence & support! twitter.com/christhianc198… I got a text while I was backstage from someone w/in the company saying there was a sign for me in the crowd..I instantly started tearing up 🥹I COULDNT THANK YOU ENOUGH FOR BELIEVING IN ME AND EVERYTHING I STAND FOR! This MATTERS! Thank you for having the confidence & support! twitter.com/christhianc198…

The former 24/7 Champion then responded to the fan after she found out that his sign was taken away from him:

Lastly, Dana promised her supporter that she will personally be looking to address this issue with company higher-ups:

Following the recent sale of World Wrestling Entertainment, Vince McMahon has reportedly returned to a much more significant role in creative, with many believing that he oversaw the production of last night's show.

Former WWE Champion reacts to the company being sold

Yesterday it was announced that World Wrestling Entertainment would be merging with the UFC in a huge 21 billion-dollar deal, with both companies now being part of the Endeavor media group.

Following the huge announcement, Hall of Famer JBL took to social media to share his thoughts on the two huge sporting brands joining forces.

"I was in wrestling when it was not the darling it is today and we craved public acceptance, I watched UFC get started and people (who didn’t understand it)wanted to ban it. Now, both -led by incredible people and visionaries -lead the world. I cannot love this enough. LFG!," tweeted JBL.

Endeavor @Endeavor



bit.ly/3ZJI12U Today, @Endeavor announced it has signed an agreement to form a $21+ billion global live sports and entertainment company made up of @UFC and @WWE Today, @Endeavor announced it has signed an agreement to form a $21+ billion global live sports and entertainment company made up of @UFC and @WWE. bit.ly/3ZJI12U https://t.co/ZBk95c5exU

Despite the fact that Vince McMahon has had a prominent role in the sale of the company, it has been reported that Triple H will remain as WWE's Chief Content Officer.

