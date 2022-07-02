WWE omits AEW star and several others as they rewrite history in SmackDown during The Miz's promo

RAW Superstar The Miz appeared on the opening and backstage segment of the latest edition of SmackDown.

During his promo, The Miz stated that he was the only two-time MITB winner in WWE. Following his unsuccessful loss in the Battle Royal, The A-Lister appeared in a backstage segment with Happy Corbin, Ezekiel and Madcap Moss along with WWE Official Adam Pearce. It was then announced that the four men will compete in a fatal four-way match to determine the last qualifier for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

At WrestleMania 21, Edge won the inaugural MITB match, thus winning an opportunity at the World Heavyweight Championship. The following year in the now retired New Year's Revolution event, The Rated R Superstar successfully cashed in his briefcase against John Cena for the WWE Championship. He then challenged the 2007 MITB winner for the briefcase and won the match. Additionally, AEW star CM Punk won back-to-back MITB contracts at WrestleMania 24 and 25 respectively.

Lightning acts all gangsta until CM Punk wins Money In The Bank

Fans on social media react furiously to The Miz proclaiming self as only two-time MITB winner

Current and former WWE Superstars like Edge, Carmella and CM Punk created history by being two-time Money in the Bank contract winners.

With the A-lister's proclamation on SmackDown, fans on Twitter did not take it lightly to him referencing himself as the only two-time MITB winner in WWE. Many fans took to social media to react furiously on the announcement:

We have yet to have a 2-time Money in the Bank match winner that didn't win it back to back.



Edge & the Miz did hold the contracts twice, but didn't win the ladder matches to do it.



Both CM Punk & Carmella won two back to back ladder matches.

Another fan stated that Punk was also a two-time MITB winner:

One fan shared a gif of former MITB winner Edge with a surprise reaction:

One fan stated that WWE and The Miz should check their facts:

Another user cited it as a sign of disrespect to CM Punk:

❌WolfGang🐺❌ #CowboysSZN 💙🤠 @WolfGangGTS



#SmackDown Miz said he’s the only one in WWE history to win MITB twice that’s disrespect to CM Punk Miz said he’s the only one in WWE history to win MITB twice that’s disrespect to CM Punk#SmackDown https://t.co/9z1V5YIl3T

The Money in the Bank premium live event is set to take place this weekend at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The winners of the men's and women's MITB ladder matches will earn an opportunity to cash in their contract on a title of their choice at any time. While some of the former winners have been lucky to cash in on their contracts and emerge as champions the same night, it is yet to be seen what will transpire this weekend.

