WWE omits massive star from upcoming event advertisement; face fan backlash

WWE was able to set up a number of matches for the upcoming Evolution 2 event last night on RAW, with the likes of Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and many other names finding out that they would be part of the show.
One star who claimed she would be part of the WWE Evolution battle royal is Stephanie Vaquer, as part of an interview with Byron Saxton last night on RAW.
Interestingly, Triple H has shared the official poster for next weekend's event on social media today, and it seems that whilst the likes of Nikki Bella, Trish Stratus, Chelsea Green, Nia Jax, Rhea Ripley, and Bayley have all been featured on the poster, Stephanie Vaquer is nowhere to be seen.
After her recent success on RAW, it seems that she has gained quite the fan following, and many of the comments on Triple H's post claim that she deserved to be on the poster.
Vaquer was seemingly injured on RAW a few weeks ago, but recently claimed that her knee injury wasn't as bad as expected, although she hasn't wrestled since then.
WWE has spoiled several returns with the poster release
The company seemingly couldn't wait a few days until Friday to release the poster and has now spoiled the return of Trish Stratus, who was part of the recent SmackDown tapings.
The former Women's Champion was expected to be part of the show, but now Triple H has confirmed it, along with Nikki Bella, who was expected to work with Liv Morgan before her injury.
It seems like Brie Bella's WWE return has been scrapped, since Nikki Bella appears on the poster alone, and there has been no talk of the two women challenging for the Women's Tag Team Championship, since a fatal four-way tag team match was announced on RAW.
