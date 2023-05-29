WWE: "Once is a coincidence. But twice is purposeful" - Fans react to two 400+ day reigns coming to an end in the last 48 hours

Bianca Belair was the WWE RAW Women's Champion, and Jade Cargill was the AEW TBS Champion heading into the past weekend's shows. However, both superstars have lost their titles in the last 48 hours. Fans have now taken to Twitter to react to the championships changing hands.

Bianca's 419-day run as RAW Women's Champion ended at Night of Champions when she lost to Asuka. Meanwhile, Kris Statlander surprisingly ended Cargill's 508-day TBS Championship reign at AEW Double or Nothing.

There were some positive reactions from fans about the titles changing hands, while others seemed displeased about Belair and Cargill's losses. Here are some of the responses from Wrestling Twitter:

One fan wrote that Belair and Cargill shouldn't have dropped their titles on the same weekend:

BigAve @snorlax2424 @phoenixthaboss Once is a coincidence. But twice is purposeful. Not both queens losing on the same weekend. @phoenixthaboss Once is a coincidence. But twice is purposeful. Not both queens losing on the same weekend. 😩

Another fan thanked both stars for their remarkable title reigns:

Phoenix NoGravity @phoenixthaboss @BiancaBelairWWE 🏾 🏾 @Jade_Cargill thank you ladies for putting your respective titles and companies on your backs and delivering without fail as proud champions 🥹 @BiancaBelairWWE @Jade_Cargill thank you ladies for putting your respective titles and companies on your backs and delivering without fail as proud champions 🥹🙏🏾🙌🏾

One fan wrote that Cargill and Belair are the measuring stick for whoever comes after them in the wrestling business:

A Twitter user mentioned that the former titleholders aren't any good and she would rather watch Naomi as IMPACT Knockouts Champion:

christymatthews2022 @christy02863567 @phoenixthaboss Huh? They aren't good lmfaoooo they absolutely suck! I'd rather watch Naomi as impact knockouts champion instead of either of those @phoenixthaboss Huh? They aren't good lmfaoooo they absolutely suck! I'd rather watch Naomi as impact knockouts champion instead of either of those

A fan claimed Belair is on another level and should not be compared to Jade Cargill:

Nilesh @drealNilesh @phoenixthaboss Quit comparing Bianca to Jade Cargill. Biance is on another level. @phoenixthaboss Quit comparing Bianca to Jade Cargill. Biance is on another level.

Another Twitter user noted both title reigns were bland:

BABYMETALFANBOY1997 @BABYMETALFAN97 @phoenixthaboss Both reigns were bland and uninspiring. I'm kinda glad they finally lost. @phoenixthaboss Both reigns were bland and uninspiring. I'm kinda glad they finally lost.

A fan added that Belair was a fighting champion during her reign:

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair and AEW star Jade Cargill's road to becoming champions

Bianca Belair made her television debut in WWE on the May 3, 2017, episode of NXT. She participated in a Battle Royal to determine the number-one contender for the NXT Women's Championship. Unfortunately for The EST, she was eliminated by Billie Kay and Peyton Royce. Belair joined the main roster in 2020 and has become one of the biggest female stars across RAW and SmackDown.

She won the Elimination Chamber match on February 19, 2022, which made her the number-one contender for the WWE RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38. She defeated Becky Lynch to win the title at The Show of Shows.

Jade Cargill teamed up with Shaquille O'Neal and competed in her first-ever AEW match against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet on the March 3, 2021, episode of Dynamite. Jade and O'Neal managed to defeat Rhodes and Velvet.

She participated in the AEW TBS Championship tournament to determine the inaugural champion. Cargill defeated Red Velvet in the quarter-finals and Thunder Rosa in the semi-finals. She later bested Ruby Soho in the final, becoming the first-ever AEW TBS Champion.

What do you think about Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill's reigns ending? Let us know in the comments section below.

