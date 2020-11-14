According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE passed on Jade Cargill. Jade Cargill recently signed a multi-year deal with AEW, after her electrifying debut on the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite.

Jade Cargill made her debut with AEW in a segment where she called out Cody Rhodes. She also alluded to a possible match between the American Nightmare and Shaquille O'Neal before Brandi Rhodes interrupted her.

Jade Cargill is a natural athlete, having played college basketball at Jacksonville. She also previously worked as a fitness model and personal trainer, which is why it came as a huge surprise to Dave Meltzer that WWE didn't sign her.

WWE gave Jade Cargill a tryout in 2019

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer reported that Jade Cargill participated in a tryout for WWE back in 2019. He later added his own take, noting that he was surprised that WWE originally passed on her considering her athletic ability.

"Just based on her look and athletic ability I’m surprised WWE didn’t sign her, but they did a complete tryout and there must have been something they didn’t like." H/t WrestlingNews.co

Dave Meltzer's take does make sense as Cargill fits the look and athletic ability of some of their previous signing. With talents like Bianca Belair, Lacey Evans, Charlotte, Becky Lynch, and many others on their roster, WWE certainly isn't shy when it comes to signing prospects with a well-rounded background in other sports.

Jade Cargill is going to turn the AEW women’s division on its head https://t.co/VtU42eRF2J pic.twitter.com/YaBsfVqQox — Cageside Seats (@cagesideseats) November 13, 2020

However, AEW did see something in Jade Cargill and signed her to a multi-year contract. AEW will probably follow up on her segment featuring Brandi and Cody Rhodes on the next episode of Dynamite. While it's unclear whether she has potential as an in-ring competitor, fans will have to wait and see if WWE will regret passing on her.