WWE pays homage to former ECW Legend, the late great New Jack

ECW Legend New Jack tragically passed away this Friday from a heart attack. He died at the young age of 58 in North Carolina, where he lived for the past couple of years.

New Jack was well-known for his time with ECW where he spent six years as a superstar. During that time, Jack held the ECW World Tag Team Championships three times as part of The Gangstas and The Gangstanators.

ECW was purchased by WWE in 2003 much later after New Jack left the company. After his demise, WWE took to Twitter to pay their homage and share their condolences with his family.

"WWE is saddened to learn that Jerome Young, known in ECW as New Jack, passed away today at the age of 58. WWE extends its condolences to Young’s family and friends."

WWE is saddened to learn that Jerome Young, known in ECW as New Jack, passed away today at the age of 58.



WWE extends its condolences to Young’s family and friends. https://t.co/9ESCVALGDe — WWE (@WWE) May 15, 2021

After leaving ECW, New Jack went on to have a long and successful career in pro-wrestling. He worked on the independent scene and even made appearances on IMPACT Wrestling (then known as TNA).

New Jack also had his story told when he featured as a part of Vice's Dark Side of the Ring series. It covered most of his time with ECW and even discussed his controversies.

New Jack never worked with WWE

Despite being a legend in ECW, New Jack never made any appearances on WWE once the company acquired ECW. The reason for this was covered in Vice's Dark Side of the Ring series, where several WWE and ECW Legends spoke about New Jack and his career.

Known for his controversial personality and his questionable actions both inside and outside the ring, many believe that WWE chose not to hire New Jack because they were afraid of what he would do.

Jim Cornette said WWE were afraid that he would eventually hurt someone if they signed him.

"Because he was too controversial. They were afraid of lawsuits, they were afraid of bad publicity, they were afraid he was going to hurt somebody," Jim Cornette said.

Regardless of his controversies, New Jack was loved by many in the wrestling business. We at Sportskeeda Wrestling offer our condolences to his family and friends.