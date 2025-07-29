WWE pays tribute on RAW to an incredible Dominik Mysterio moment from two decades ago

  • home icon
By Rohit Nath
Modified Jul 29, 2025 03:25 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
Dominik Mysterio has been around for a while. As you know, he was even on WWE television two decades ago when he was a child. WWE paid tribute to an incredible moment that took place, seemingly bringing things full circle.

This week on RAW, Dominik Mysterio was unsuccessful as he teamed up with Women's Tag Team Champions, Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez, in a losing effort to AJ Styles & The Kabuki Warriors' Asuka and Kairi Sane. Backstage after the match was done, he was in The Clubhouse, and Roxanne Perez gifted him with a Nintendo Switch 2.

WWE posted a photo from two decades ago, where a young Dominik was seen playing with a PSP. With a new console, that moment from two decades ago has seemingly come full circle.

However, on RAW itself, Raquel Rodriguez reminded Dominik that there was someone else who loved playing 2K25: Liv Morgan. It was a stark reminder to him to not get too friendly with Roxanne Perez, who has offered nice gifts to Dominik.

Finn Balor, meanwhile, probably likes the attention that Dominik has been getting from Roxanne Perez.

There's no word when Liv Morgan will come back, but when she does, it will presumably be chaos.

