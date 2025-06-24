WWE pays veteran's $20,000 hospital bill

A WWE Hall of Famer has revealed that the Stamford-based company paid his hospital bill. Jerry Lawler recently underwent treatment in Canada and was charged a whopping $20,000.

It's been a long time since Jerry Lawler stopped being a mainstay on World Wrestling Entertainment TV. He has been battling health issues for quite some time now.

On a recent edition of Busted Open, Jerry Lawler revealed that he had recently been in Canada for treatment and was handed a substantial bill by the hospital. He further said that World Wrestling Entertainment paid the bill.

"Free healthcare- you’re supposed to get in Canada, that’s a big lie, they sent me a bill for 20,000 dollars. Yes, WWE paid.’"

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross on possibly reuniting with Jerry Lawler

For many fans, the Lawler-Ross duo is the greatest commentary tandem in the history of pro wrestling. The two veterans complemented each other well as broadcast partners in the past, calling matches featuring some of the greatest stars in history, including The Undertaker, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels.

Last year, Jim Ross said the following on his Grillin' JR podcast, about a potential reunion with Lawler:

“I felt bad about this week’s news about Lawler, my partner. You know, I don’t think that he and I have worked our last match together, I really don’t believe that. I think somewhere down the road, if nothing else it’ll be at an appearance. You’ll notice he never wears his Hall of Fame ring. But he’ll wear the frigging Superman ring until the cows come home. I’ve never seen him wear it. That’s just king, Superman takes bigger priority than the WWE Hall of Fame.” [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Ross further said he doesn't know if Jerry Lawler will ever join All Elite Wrestling, but there's a scope for them to reunite in a one-off capacity. Fans of the duo would love to see them call a match one final time.

