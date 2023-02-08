WWE personality admits to being "terrified" of interviewing superstar

NXT personality Kelly Kincaid admits to being terrified of interviewing WWE Superstar Dabba-Kato.

At NXT Vengeance Day, Apollo Crews faced Carmello Hayes in a Two-out-of-Three Falls match. Both men put on a stellar showing. However, Trick Williams was up to his usual antics at ringside.

In an attempt to level the playing field, Dabba Kato made his return and attacked Trick Williams. Kato and Apollo Crews have known each other from their time on the main roster, where the former was called Commander Azeez.

Despite Kato helping Apollo, he wasn't able to beat Carmello Hayes. Following the match, Kato and Crews hugged in the ring. However, in a surprising turn of events, Kato turned on Crews and attacked him.

Tonight on WWE NXT, Dabba Kato had his first televised match since his return, where he faced Dante Chen, whom he defeated with ease.

Following the match, WWE NXT interviewer Kelly Kincaid interviewed Kato and asked him the reason for attacking Crews. Dabba Kato replied that his former ally knew the reason.

Given Kelly's height difference, it looked almost like she was afraid of him, which one fan pointed out on Twitter. Kelly responded to the fan by admitting that she was terrified to interview Kato.

While Dabba Kato was present on NXT, Apollo Crews was absent from the show. It will be interesting to find out why Kato turned on Crews.

