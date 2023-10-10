WWE personality blames Cody Rhodes; calls him out for failing in his WWE run despite title loss

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE last year to fulfill his destiny by winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, a title his legendary father, Dusty Rhodes, never held. The American Nightmare got close to achieving it at WrestleMania this year, but he was unsuccessful.

At Fastlane last Saturday night, he won his first title in the company since 2014, when he and Jey Uso dethroned The Judgment Day to capture the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. This was interesting because the former Bloodline member is one of the people who helped Roman Reigns retain at The Show of Shows.

During an in-ring segment on RAW this week, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso were involved in an in-ring segment with longtime commentator Michael Cole. The veteran asked The American Nightmare whether winning the tag titles would deter him from finishing the story or if he didn't want to challenge for the WWE Title anymore because he failed the first time.

Cole also called out Rhodes for failing to beat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 and mentioned that he came close to winning the big one like his father, The American Dream, did. However, before Cody could respond or say anything, he was interrupted by Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Roman is scheduled to return on SmackDown this week, and now that Rhodes is one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion, he can show up on the blue brand.

