WWE personality defends Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41 with selling point

Randy Orton's WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 return has almost guaranteed a WrestleMania grudge match against Kevin Owens at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 19-20. The reaction has been divisive.

Some feel that Sami Zayn and The Prizefighter's Unsanctioned Match last Saturday deserved a spot on the WrestleMania card. However, WWE analyst Sam Roberts has defended the upcoming showdown. On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts pointed to the end of Owens and Orton's brawl at Rogers Center in Toronto, noting WWE's peculiar booking.

The Apex Predator teased, hitting the punt kick on his bitter rival, only for officials and security to stop him. It appears the move is no longer banned, and Roberts feels Triple H & Co. will milk it till their match at the spectacle, where The Prizefighter will get his comeuppance.

"It's an interesting scenario that they both have a banned move," Sam Roberts reminded of Kevin Owens using the Piledriver on Randy Orton. "Kevin Owens has the Piledriver, Randy Orton has the punt kick. So, is it going to be a match where both moves are banned or legal? [...] I feel like those moves have to play some kind of part in the way this match is done." [From 45:16 to 45:50]

Kevin Owens took out the 14-time World Champion in November with a Package Piledriver on SmackDown. Randy Orton wasted little time upon return last Saturday with revenge on his mind.

Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens has been brewing for months on WWE SmackDown

Randy Orton and Kevin Owens teamed against United States Champion Logan Paul in the build-up to their Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania XL. Eventually, they were after The Bloodline, aligning with Cody Rhodes.

After the former Universal Champion snapped and assaulted both The American Nightmare and The Viper, the latter decided to settle the score at Crown Jewel in November. But WWE did a bait-and-switch at the Saudi Arabia spectacle, as the two brawled before the match got underway.

Not long after, Orton was stretchered out of SmackDown and was not seen on television until his explosive return last Saturday. All signs point to the culmination of this long rivalry at WrestleMania.

Are you intrigued by the potential grudge match between Orton and Owens in the grandest spectacle? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

