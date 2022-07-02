"Rabid pitbull looking to bite people" - WWE personality explains the difference between working with Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman opened up about his time with Brock Lesnar and how different it is to manage The Beast Incarnate compared to Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief is on the back of a successful Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense against Riddle on SmackDown. Shortly after, he was attacked by the returning Lesnar.

In an interview with The Dallas Morning News, Heyman claimed that he faced a lot of difficulties while managing Lesnar, whom he compared to a "rabid pitbull". Heyman said:

"Yes, it’s quite different with Roman Reigns because being the advocate for Brock Lesnar is the equivalent of putting a 225-pound, rabies infected, rabid pitbull looking to bite people on a leash. It’s the old cartoon of the dog dragging the owner all over the place with the leash, not the owner being in command of the dog." (H/T- The Dallas Morning News)

Heyman compared the difference between managing Lesnar and Reigns. He added that The Tribal Chief has treated him better and valued him. He added:

“On the Island of Relevancy, my tribal chief values his wise man and the special counsel that I offer, and there is no leash on Reigns. As a matter of fact, he’s unleashed. And what he projects to the audience, is the fact that the aura surrounding Reigns as the greatest of all time is indeed quite accurate. So, it’s just a completely different existence, being the advocate for Brock Lesnar compared to the blessed and blissful special counsel and wise man to the Tribal Chief, and The Bloodline.” (H/T- The Dallas Morning News)

Paul Heyman believes Roman Reigns' upcoming Last Man Standing Match against Brock Lesnar is his greatest challenge

Paul Heyman revealed that Roman Reigns' match against Brock Lesnar will be his greatest match.

In continuation of the same interview, Heyman mentioned that it would be Reigns' greatest title defense when he crosses paths with The Beast Incarnate once again at SummerSlam, this time in a Last Man Standing match.

He said:

“I’m a tremendous admirer of the decision to place Reigns in a Last Man Standing match against Brock Lesnar because a champion is only as great as the challenges and the challengers that he turns away. And a Last Man Standing match with Brock Lesnar is without question, the greatest challenge to Roman Reigns his undisputed title reign.” [H/T - Dallas Morning News]

It would be interesting to see if The Tribal Chief can defend his title against Lesnar successfully or not.

