WWE personality gives two interesting scenarios for Randy Orton after WrestleMania 41

Randy Orton wants to reignite his ruthless aggression ahead of WrestleMania 41, where he locks horns with Kevin Owens. WWE personality Sam Roberts believes this could push The Viper over the edge, or make him the most over superstar against a despised name.

St. Louis, Missouri, hosts WWE Backlash this year on May 10. Roberts strongly feels Orton should get booked for the main event as the show is in his hometown. But the million-dollar question is, will it be against Cody Rhodes or John Cena?

On his podcast Notsam Wrestling, Sam Roberts stated that a heel Cena defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against his old foe could make Orton an even bigger babyface than he already is. However, Rhodes wrestling his mentor is something fans have clamored for since The American Nightmare returned to WWE in 2022:

"John Cena's reign of terror could begin at WrestleMania [if he defeats Cody Rhodes for the WWE Title]," Sam Roberts speculated. "[But] what happens if Cody Rhodes beats John Cena? He shows up on the SmackDown after WrestleMania, and he says, 'All right, Randy. You're up,'" he said. [From 21:10 to 21:44]

For The Viper to become the new number one contender, it is crucial that he emphatically defeats Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41.

Sam Roberts wonders if Randy Orton could break bad after losing to Cody Rhodes at WWE Backlash

While it is a hypothetical scenario for Backlash, WWE's creative team has fed many big names to Cody Rhodes since the latter's return and meteoric rise.

Sam Roberts feels that if Randy Orton loses to The American Nightmare in his hometown, failing to win the WWE Title, it could help him understand where John Cena is coming from. The analyst further noted this may push The Viper over the edge and finally make the heel turn:

"What would happen then if Randy Orton looked at John Cena and realized that maybe John Cena was right?" Roberts wondered. "What if Randy Orton loses to Cody Rhodes and he has to look in the mirror and say, 'Wait a minute. Am I not as dangerous as I used to be?'" [From 22:55 to 23:38]

This scenario would make for compelling television as The American Nightmare will have to contend with veterans Randy Orton and John Cena out for blood heading into the summer.

Please credit the Notsam Wrestling podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

