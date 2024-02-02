WWE personality has hilarious reaction to fan who mistakes her for Scarlett

A popular WWE personality had a funny reaction to being mistaken for Scarlett.

Samantha Irvin has really made a name for herself as a ring announcer, largely due to the interesting and unique introductions she has for several WWE Superstars. She tailors her introductions to match the star's character and personality.

Samantha is also gaining a lot of recognition on screen as well. Logan Paul referenced her during his rivalry with Ricochet. Even Cody Rhodes acknowledged her on RAW this past week.

Despite all the recognition she has been receiving, it looks like some fans still confuse her for someone else. A fan posted a photo of Scarlett on social media but called her Samantha Irvin instead.

This was especially funny, considering Scarlett has blonde hair. Samantha's reaction to it said it all.

"Best pic I ever took."

Check out the tweet and her reaction below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Scarlett also reacted to the hilarious mistake

The mistake committed by the fans in identifying two women who look nothing alike drew a lot of reaction from people who found it funny.

Ever the SmackDown star broke character to find humor in the fan's mistake. She reacted to the post in a hilarious manner too.

"Omg hahahahaha."

Check out her reaction here:

Expand Tweet

The SmackDown star has now changed her look and portrays a very mysterious and sinister character on the blue brand in the newly formed faction, the Final Testament. Hence, it is nice to finally see herself poking harmless fun at the expense of someone else.

She and her faction have been involved with Bobby Lashley and Street Profits for the past few weeks and have gotten the better of them in recent weeks.

What do you make of this fan's confusion? Sound off in the comments section.

