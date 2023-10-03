WWE personality hits back at fans for accusing her of not supporting Ricochet inside the ring

WWE announcer Samantha Irvin recently opened up about fans calling her out for not coming to the aid of her real-life boyfriend, Ricochet.

The 34-year-old WWE Superstar first met Irvin in Las Vegas. Their relationship was made public back in November 2021 and following that, they've both prospered in both their private as well as professional lives.

While speaking in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Irvin mentioned how fans keep pointing fingers at her for not standing up for her boyfriend during his matches. She responded to these comments by stating that she has her own job, and doesn't want to interfere during Ricochet's performance.

"It's nice to let the fans know because I do support him and I do care a lot about his journey and his goals and what he wants to accomplish. So I'm proud to support him, but of course, I have to do my job all the time and he knows that and I don't think the fans understand that necessarily. Some of them don't get it because they're always like, ‘How come you're not helping him’, and I'm like, ‘What do you want me to do? Like I got a little skirt on. I told you I can't wrestle.’ Everybody wants me to wrestle. I'm like, why?" (H/T- Wrestling News)

WWE star Carmelo Hayes opened up Ricochet bringing out the best in him

WWE star Carmelo Hayes has expressed that he feels like he and Ricochet bring out the best in each other.

While speaking in an interview with Comicbook Nation, Hayes mentioned how much he loved working with the 34-year-old star. He also discussed how much Ricochet was able to bring out of him inside the ring.

Hayes detailed that although Ricochet was doing great inside the ring, he felt that he gave the former Intercontinental Champion a boost when they competed against each other.

"I wanted it the next couple of days after the first one [Hayes said about a rematch with Ricochet], just because I enjoyed working with Ricochet that much and going up against him and I think he brought a lot of me, he brought the best out of me in a lot of ways and I think vice versa. I think that I gave him kind of a boost that he needed."

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Ricochet in the near future.

